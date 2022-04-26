A video of a home invader caught red-handed has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the man is seen climbing up the wall and jumping into the yard before he realises he’s being recorded by an occupant

The thug waves hello before hurriedly evading the premises and Saffas could not help but laugh in amusement

A criminal who attempted to break into a house in broad daylight, was not as slick and stealth as he thought.

A video taken by an occupant from inside the house, shows the man climbing over the boundary wall. He eventually climbs to the top and jumps into the yard.

A thug's failed robbery mission gave netizens the giggles. Image: @nkulumeister/Twitter

Source: UGC

As he regains his balance and stands up he lifts his head and spots the occupant from the window.

He plays it cool by waving hello and quickly rushes out the way he came in as the house alarm goes off.

Social media users responded with banters as well as concern about the incident, with a selected few saying the person recording the video should have done more to deal with the invader.

Netizens reactions

@DrMitchZA remarked:

“Why are you so easy on him? He's going to come back ey.”

@Titizma1 asked:

“So no one is gonna talk about the drop and monkey movements he made.”

@johny_theblessd said:

“What is that wave for?”

@Phindile_94 reacted:

“This is funny.”

@VanPeeblez replied:

“This is why white people have Pitbulls and Boerbulls.”

Nigerians make thief show how he broke into apartment after being caught

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thief was forced to show how he broke into an apartment after he was caught.

To the astonishment of those present, the man entered the building, crawling like a snake and perching like Spider-man.

He first climbed the wall like a spider, then entered the window with his legs first, then his head followed last. The video seen on Instagram has left many people completely speechless even as some referred to him as a talented man.

Those present were shocked as they utter words of surprise at how the man gained access to the building.

Source: Legit.ng