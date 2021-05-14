- Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shown for the umpteenth time that she is a cool mum

- In a fun video posted on her Instagram page, the film star was seen playing in the rain with her children, nieces and cousins

- Mercy said she was that aunty who breaks rules and cousins and nieces would love to spend the holiday with

Much loved Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, recently shared a video of herself having great fun with her children.

The movie star who is undoubtedly one of the cool mums around was seen playing in the rain with her children, nieces and their cousins.

In the minute-long video, Mercy and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

Actress Mercy Johnson has fun with her children and nieces in the rain. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories and fans could not help but gush over them.

In the caption of the post, Mercy said that she was that aunty who broke the rules but cousins and nieces love to spend holidays at her house. According to her, despite being strict, she is still their best friend.

In her words:

“That Aunty who breaks the rules? That will be me.

"That Aunty whose house all the cousins and nieces would love to stay at on holidays? That would be me again And still, i am very strict with them....but na me be dia best friend 24/7....

"TGIF ....I am bad influence on @mumsneeds.”

See the fun video below:

Fans and colleagues prayed for the actress and her beautiful family and some of them even wished to be like her with their families. Read some of their comments below:

Alex_unusual:

“This will be me and me will be this .”

Ifys.kitchen:

“Looks like so much fun.”

Babarex0:

“Dis video just Dey make me smile anyhow. Mama P anytin fr d boys.”

Ibiwarietuk:

“I can't stop laughing.”

Nemie_caleb:

“ I and my baby will soon join the line ooo to your house”

Adaeze_williams__:

“Family don Dey hungry me.”

Neo_akpofure:

“Vibes of the highest order.”

Cynthia_durugo:

“You are doing well.”

Family goals.

In other similar news, Legit.ng had earlier reported on another fun session of Mercy Johnson playing with her kids.

Mercy and her kids hosed down the compound and slid on the slippery floor.

Fans were surprised that she was that playful. According to a fan, people have not lived if they did not play like that.

