A Nigerian lady identified as Omowunmi Layomi has gone on Twitter to make a passionate appeal for a job from Nigerians

The lady whose bio indicates that she is a single mother and a disabled person said she wouldn't mind being someone's maid

Layomi said she will work for free if the prospective employer agrees to feed her child and her mother who she is responsible for

Many hearts have been shattered on Twitter after seeing a tweet shared by a woman who said she is a single mother and is also disabled.

According to the lady identified as Omowunmi Layomi, she just wants to work for someone who will give food to her mother and send her child to school. She is seeking employment and is ready to do anything, including being a maid.

Omowunmi Layomi

Source: Twitter

Just feed my mum and send my daughter to school

In her tweet, Omowunmi said she doesn't mind working for food alone. She tweeted:

"Who can adopt me and my daughter, I will be doing the cleaning of the house, even if you don't pay me just sponsor my daughter to school and also be feeding my mom, please don't air me really need this house help work, I have never been employed before."

Nigerians respond to Omowunmi's appeal

Many Nigerians have responded to her appeal with some asking her to send her account number. See some of the responses below:

@Mabet60499290 reacted:

"I hope this isn't another scam sha. Drop your account details in the comment section."

@pacman_preach said:

"Dm me your details. And if you still need accommodation I could put a word to my sis cause I am currently not around she can give you a place in one of my apartment pending when you set up properly."

@KRBdfirst commented:

"Please can you put your account details somewhere on your profile. I hope life gets better for you... And Allah eases your affairs."

