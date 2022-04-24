Hours after the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was confirmed dead, an invitation card surfaced online revealing how the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, lined up a chieftaincy conferment ceremony as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

Gbajabiamila was conferred with the traditional title of Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland (the Supreme Lawmaker of Yorubaland) by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in September 2021.

The invitation card shows that the installation is slated to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, with the All Progressives Congress’ presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, named as the Chairman of the occasion.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was slated to be the Royal Father of the Day while Chief Commander, Ebenezer Obey and K1 De Ultimate have been named as the musicians to entertain guests at the event.

An official of the palace confirmed the event was planned but failed to give details.

“We should not be talking about what will happen to the event now. We are still mourning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila described the passing away of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as a sad development that touched him personally.

Gbajabiamila said the death of the paramount Yoruba ruler came to him as a rude shock, describing the late Alaafin, who had been like a father to him, as a very intelligent father with a sound grasp of traditional, social, political and international history.

