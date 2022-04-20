A talented Nigerian pencil artist, Osarimen Joshua has said that he likes himself the way he is despite having a physical disability

Joshua who also plays football said he was born the way he is and that he has no option but to accept himself the way God made him

According to him, his girlfriend also likes him the way he is, saying he can draw and that he also knows how to operate computer

A talented artist, Osarimen Joshua has said he likes himself the way God created him, despite having physical disability. A look into his gallery reveals wonderful artworks including a pencil drawing of Nigerian musician, Falz Falana.

According to Joshua, his mother named him "Osarimen" meaning "God gave me" when he was born. He said his mum accepted him just the way he is.

Joshua Osarimen says he likes himself the way he is. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin and @jjosh_artz

Source: Instagram

My girlfriend likes me too

Not only does he love himself the way he is, Joshua also intimated that his girlfriend loves and accepts him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also said he knows how to operate computer and play football. Speaking to @bbcnewspidgin, Joshua said:

"I no get any regret say I be like dis becos I don already accept life as e be. I no fit change wetin God don do. E do me like dis and I accept am."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted sharply to the man's video. Here are a few comments sampled for your readership:

@favourite_babee said:

"Self-love is very important."

@iamstilltamara commented:

"I like my self just the way I am"

@mercy_i.k commented:

"Girls de love oooo.. some men no fit .. nice one."

@officialobylo_ve reacted:

"Lord I am so grateful for how u made me sorry for those times I was complaining, at least I'm more better than some persons."

@sai_kauna said:

"Awwww, this is very inspirational. Self love is KEY."

Blind man who works as a generator engineer speaks up

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a blind man who works as a generator engineer said he was not born blind.

The man identified as Chinedu said he lost his sight in 2017, but refused to stop working as an engineer.

His story touched many people who wondered how he manages to do his work in his condition.

Source: Legit.ng