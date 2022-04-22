An eight-year-old boy, Adhai, who has been homeless with his mother received over $30,000 (N12,467,400) from people

The boy's turnaround came when a stranger had a chance meeting with him and asked what he would like to be in future

Both the mother and son became emotional when they saw how much they have been blessed with

A kid was approached by a stranger on the road and was asked what his future dream is, and he replied that he wants to be a gamer.

It should be noted that the boy and the mother had been homeless and living in the shelter. The kid said he wants to make enough money to get them a place.

The kid was happy when he was blessed with gifts.

Source: Instagram

He got more than enough

In a video shared by Steve Harvey, the stranger raised some money for him and came back to surprise the kid with $10,000 (N4,155,800). In addition to that, he gifted him a new iPhone and linked him up with a professional gamer.

When the kid and his mother saw the money, the woman started crying. Days after, he got another $20,000 (N8,311,600).

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions to the heartwarming post:

AYES and Wonders said:

"I thought homelessness was only for Africa or Nigeria? So it's even America?"

Joel Gill said:

"Poor kid! World’s most wealthiest and powerful nation, yet they have 10 year olds who are homeless. Poor kid just wants to play video games and have a decent childhood."

Chanice Baptiste said:

"Good to see young ppl doing so well in life and giving back."

Lydia Majidu Matemba said:

"It's God's plan to lift his people up and set a table infront of enemy."

Monica Dyan said:

"I’m curious where all this money comes from that people just hand out."

James Acheampong said:

"Wow that's impressive. I'm happy for his breakthrough."

Woman shown love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman known as Angel working at a sporting shop narrated her story about how she became pregnant and lost her old job as a restaurant manager.

Confiding in a new worker, the woman said that she and her children have been living in a shelter. Before getting to that place, they at different times slept at bus stops.

She was surprised by her boss who gave her over N102m when he realised that the woman has been homeless.

The woman's salary was also raised by $14,000 (N5,761,000) as she was promoted to the role of an assistant manager.

