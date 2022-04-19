Nigerians have reacted to a video of a vintage car spotted on the streets of Abuja, the capital of the country

A young man identified as Joseph was captured at a filling station with a functional 1962 Peugeot 404 car

According to the Nigerian, the car is owned by his late father who passed away about three years ago

A vintage car is a classic automobile whose manufacturing age is typically 25 years or older and one of such whips was seen at an undisclosed filling station in Abuja.

The old automobile, a 1962 Peugeot 404, which is still in good shape was driven by a young man named Joseph.

He stated that it belonged to his dad. Photo Credit: Gistreel

Source: Facebook

Responding to questions from a stunned male onlooker who recorded a video of the whip, Joseph said it belonged to his late dad who died three years ago.

Joseph said all he did was to keep the engine heated by driving it from time to time.

A short video shared by Gistreel on Facebook showcased the body look of the car that left netizens stunned at how 'clean' it appeared.

Joseph added that the car is still without a fault.

Nigerians react

Nazeefah Nazeefah said:

"When oyinbo people would rebrand this car eeeh, you Africans would pay a lot of money to get it....I love the care though."

Maduemezia Eziunoramaka Theodora said:

"Clean,I love this.....to even think that it's even a polished young man riding it makes me appreciate it more....

"Weldone! your Dad will be proud of you."

Duci Dee said:

"This car is lovely, maintenance at it peak, see as the paint am Nigeria colour. If Joseph be politician I go fit vote am because e fit repair Nigeria. Nice one."

Jane 'Gold' Chime said:

"Nice1 , this is what happen when u value things that ur parents had or kept for u wit trust....I love his creativity."

How Nigerian reportedly drove a Peugeot 504 from London to Kano in 24 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the Nigerian man who reportedly drove Peugeot 504 from London to Kano in 24 days.

According to The Abusites, Professor Aminu who was a one-time Students' Union Government President of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria reportedly embarked on a road trip from London to Kano many years ago.

Recalling his historic journey, Auto Josh reported that, the man who is dubbed The Adventurous Chemist said he drove through the desert.

“ ...I drove through Paris and so on through Madrid, Gibraltar. So when you reach Gibraltar, you reach the Mediterranean Sea, where you also take a ferry to Algeria..."

Source: Legit.ng