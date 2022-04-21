Venue of a party has been raided by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Abuja

According to the agency while confirming the reported raid, the party was organised by three ladies

Meanwhile, a Twitter user present at the event during the time of the arrest claimed that over a hundred individuals were arrested

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided a party venue in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory, and arrested some individuals.

The spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development on Thursday morning.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided a party venue in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory. Photo: Vanguard.

Source: UGC

According to Babafemi, the party which was organised by three ladies happened on Wednesday night.

The agency has been engaged in a battle against the abuse of drugs and substances in the country.

Although Babafemi did not confirm the number of suspects arrested, a Twitter user who was present at the event during the time of the arrest confirmed that over a hundred individuals were arrested.

The user who tweeted via his personal Twitter account, @Ezioimmauel, said about a hundred of them were arrested.

He tweeted, “(We are) In the police station right now. (I) was at a 4/20 party in Asokoro and they burst it. Asokoro, Abuja. There (are) hundreds of us in custody right now. Everyone’s still accounted for I think.”

Confirming the arrest, Babafemi said, “We arrested some youths holding a hemp party in Abuja. In addition to the party is the launching of a new drink. The party was organised by three ladies. They are in our custody. We will issue a statement on the incident shortly.”

Source: Legit.ng