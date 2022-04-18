A Muslim man has sparked a debate on social media as he opened up about why he left his marriage

The man, Merbaan Talib, said he suffered varying degrees of domestic violence at the hand of his estranged wife including physical ones

Lending his voice to the trending topic of abuse in marriages, Merbaan vowed not to remain silent for the men who have also suffered the same fate

A man identified as Merbaan Talib has vowed to serve as the voice of men who have been abused in their marriage as he spoke on his failed marriage.

In a now blown tweet he made on Friday, April 15, the father of two said his marriage was marred with domestic violence all through.

Illustrative image of a sad man. Photo Credit: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

According to the Muslim man, his estranged wife verbally, mentally and physically abused him.

This made him quit the marriage.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He tweeted:

"As a Muslim man I will probably be of a minority who speak up, nevertheless I will speak up. I left my ex because I was abused for the duration of my marriage. When I say abused I mean verbally, mentally & yes, physically. I will not remain silent for the men who suffer too."

See his tweet below:

Netizens show solidarity with the man

@OTRhiannon said:

"So sorry you have been through this. Well done on speaking up on such an important issue and also leaving something toxic and harmful. Abuse is abuse and should not be tolerated in any form. May Allah grant you ease, Ameen."

@asnaharis98 said:

"Yesss thank you for speaking up. Abuse can go both ways. This thought really scares me of marriage itself. I'm literally in my mind twenties and I don't even have this butterfly effect of the concept of marriage. Wish i could explain it to my parents how much marriage scares me."

@hamidukingu said:

"Been there experienced all that after financial crisis and I decide to quit, for few years I got scared of getting married ever again and I am still not married to Date cos I still fear to fall into the same trap,women can be mean especially when you face financial challenges."

@NabsLone said:

"I know a lot of brothers who have endured this but are unwilling to share their stories due to societal and cultural issues and stigmas. You’re not alone bro."

Veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu opens up about her failed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu had shared why she divorced her husband.

She said:

"I went through It, was difficult, I really don't want my marriage to end but I could take it anymore, it could have killed me that is the truth.

"It is not good for the children to be in such an environment where the mother is depressed I raised my children from kindergarten to masters degree level."

Source: Legit.ng