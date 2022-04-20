Nigerians have not recovered from the cuteness and beautiful photos and videos from Rita Dominic's wedding to her boo Fidelis Anosike

A young man has dampened the mood as shortly after the couple's big day, he took to Twitter with a claim that the businessman has been owing his sister almost N1m since last year

A lot of people have bashed the young man on social media with many asking why he waited till Anosike's wedding before calling him out

A young man has stirred reactions on social media after he revealed on Twitter that Rita Dominc's husband, Fidelis Anosike has been owing his sister money since last year.

Social media has still not recovered from the pomp, pageantry, and feel good moments from Rita's wedding and the call out came as a rude shock.

The young man identified as Vulcan questioned why Anosike decided to be wicked by owing his sister N700k since last year.

"Can Rita Dominic’s husband pay my sister the ₦700k that he has been owing her since last year? What manner of wickedness is this?"

Nigerians react to Vulcan's claim

@DE_Rah3:

"And your sister no go the traditional celebration go pick her 700k??una dull for that una family oh."

@sami_incredible:

"He has a name you know? What’s his wife’s name doing in your mouth? Na she dey owe una?"

@afumuzor_:

"Don't do this now, Don't do this. It's highly inappropriate to mention Rita. Have some sense of decency."

ugo_n_:

"Enemies of progress have started"

kemarls_cakes:

"Why are people like this ‍♀️, joy killer , so na now you remember he’s owing your sister."

beeeolems:

"Then you waited for him to be married before calling him out well, by God’s grace their marriage will work "

frida_sly:

"Ghen ghen person never even drink water drop cup una don start ...wetin him de owe her for?"

Beautiful video of Ini Edo, Eve Esin, Mercy Eke as they turn up for Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic is well loved by her colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry and they dropped out in their numbers to support her.

The actress held her traditional marriage to her lover Fidelis Anosike on April 19 and it was a star studded event that got people gushing online.

Rita's colleagues like Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Mr Ibu, Eve Esin, Lilian Aegbai and BBNaija star, Mercy Eke painted Instagram green with their beautiful outfits.

