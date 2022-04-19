Nigeria is a country that is never lacking in talents irrespective of the age grade. While the creations of outstanding Nigerians most times get only praises from their countrymen, foreign firms see a great future with them and don't hesitate in snapping them up.

And when these happen, the country at the losing end usually cries brain drain, but that is where it ends - hardly are steps taken to engage new talents whose innovations go viral on the net.

Legit.ng spotlights 4 talented Nigerians who have been snapped up by foreign firms with foresight.

1. John Oseni

16-year-old John Oseni recently made the headlines after he was hired by an Italian firm called Flywallet.

John who recently completed his secondary school education at Command Day Secondary School, Akure was made the firm's senior blockchain and web developer.

John was snapped up by an Italian firm. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/John Oseni

John however didn't fancy the fuss generated by his foreign job.

"This thing is still making surprised.

"Cause I don’t know what’s so special in getting a job in another country, am in Nigeria though..,'' he stated in a LinkedIn post.

2. Ignatius Asabor

A talented lad, Ignatius Asabor, who made drones using locally got materials was hired by a Finland company named Radai Ltd.

What's interesting about his snapping up was that the foreign firm facilitated his relocation to Finland themselves.

Ignatius was snapped up by a Finnish company. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ignatius Asabor

In excitement, the Managing Director of the firm, Ari Saartenoja, made the announcement of Ignatius' employment on his LinkedIn wall.

He wrote:

"Ignatius Asabor, young Nigerian drone talent has just arrived to Finland, Oulu. Ignatius will strengthen Radai's survey team in future and bring more international expertise in the field surveys.

"Welcome Ignatius Asabor to Radai team!"

3. and 4. Gbenga Ajayi, Chidinma Iwueke

The trailblazing duo of Gbenga Ajayi and Chidinma Iwueke were snapped up by a United States investment firm named QED.

The Nigerians were employed to drive the growth of the company on the African continent.

Gbenga and Chidinma were snapped up by a US investment firm. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Gbenga Ajayi, Chidinma Iwueke

While Gbenga was appointed partner in charge of African investments, Chidinma was made principal to support International and domestic investments.

One thing they both have in common is that they were both co-founders of different enterprises that were doing well before they got the jobs with the US-based firm.

