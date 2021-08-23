A young Nigerian genius who makes special drones using locally sourced materials has recently left the shores of the country

This is as an Oyinbo company identified his talent and facilitated his movement to Finland where they have given him automatic employment

The managing director of the company who took the young man remarked that they look forward to the young man's ingenuity in field surveys as he joins them

A young Nigerian man's talents have made way for him as a foreign company have not only shown great interest in him but secured his services.

Ignatius Asabor, a Nigerian youth who makes special drones using materials he got locally has been flown to Finland by an Oyinbo company and got employment with that same organization.

The Finland-based company gave him job immediately Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ari Saartenoja, Ignatius Asabor

Breaking the news on LinkedIn, the Managing Director of Finland-based Radai Ltd Ari Saartenoja expressed joy at having young Asabor work with his company.

Ari shared a photo of the genius on arrival in Finland, Oulu and said that Asabor will strengthen the survey operations of his team in the future.

He wrote:

"Ignatius Asabor, young Nigerian drone talent has just arrived to Finland, Oulu. Ignatius will strengthen Radai's survey team in future and bring more international expertise in the field surveys.

"Welcome Ignatius Asabor to Radai team!"

The last creation by Asabor before he left the country is a 65 inches wind span trainer plane converted to a crup duster which according to him in farming and dusting of crops.

Nigerians hail the company and the young genius

Augustine Ikenwa remarked:

"Congratulations to ignatius Asabor and also thank you Ari Saartenoja for believing in his dreams and talent."

Godwin Nwafor said:

"Congratulations to you ignatius Asabor, and most importantly to you, Ari Saartenoja for believing him and giving him an opportunity!!!

"Talent is globally dispersed and is not determined by the color of your skin.

"For you, ignatius Asabor, soar and conquer. Bravo!!!"

Daniel Ohemu Ojile commented:

"Congratulations to the Radai Team.

"The future is brighter...Proud of you ignatius Asabor and kudos to Ari Saartenoja.

"Ari Saartenoja, Joshua Olaiya is also a special young talent. He always showcases his works on this platform. You may check up on him too. Could be a wonderful addition to the Radai future project.

"Cheers to a bigger Radai!"

Michael Bukola reacted:

"Congrat bro and kudos to you sir for giving him opportunity to showcase his experience to the world. God bless Radai."

