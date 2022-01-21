Two Nigerians, Gbenga Ajayi and Chidimma Iwueke has been snapped by QED, a US-based Investment Company

The duo was employed to drive the growth of the company in Africa after having individual success runs at various companies

Co-founders of various fintech companies, Chidimma and Gbenga worked in various reputable companies like Google and others where they led growth

A US-based investment company, QED has chosen two Nigerians, Gbenga Ajayi as Partner in charge of African investments and Chidimma Iwueke as principal to support International and domestic investments.

The firm has also announced that it would release N415 trillion to support selected fintech companies from all around the world including Africa.

Gbenga Ajayi and Chidimma Iwueke

Source: UGC

Trail blazers

Before joining QED, Ajayi worked in several tech companies in Africa. He worked as product director for SMB growth at Wise, a border remittance financial technology firm.

Ajayi was also head of strategic partnerships at Revolut, a Europe-based Neobank and also worked at Google for six years where he was a product partner in Europe and Africa after working as a partner in Nigeria and Kenya.

Chidinma Iwueke worked at Microtraction, an investment company based in Lagos. She helped several startups and structuring support for portfolio firms. She was equity research associate at Bank of America Merril Lynch.

Ajayi and Iuweke are both co-founders. Chidimma was a founding member of head of business development in a healthcare startup. Ajayi was the co-founder

One thing they both have in common is that they were both co-founders. Chidinma was a foof Kanza Ventures, a boutique seed investment firm focused on Fintech in Africa, according to a Nairametrics report.

