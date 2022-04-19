A kid amazed many people with her styling skill as she worked on her mother's hair with so much confidence

The four-year-old handled the hair with utmost attention as she made weaves that even many adults cannot do

People who reacted to the viral video of the girl online were amazed at how she commands great skill

A young kid styling a woman believed to be her mother has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Despite being young, the kid handled every thread of the woman's hair with a professional grip as she worked to make beautiful weaves.

The kid appeared to be enjoying her craft as she styled her mother's hair. Photo source: TikTok/@xrsbeautyhair_us

She is good

The way she focused on the hair made people wonder how long she has been working on her craft. It was really an amazing sight.

@xrsbeautyhair_us, a TikTok page that shared the video agreed that the kid is indeed professional.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Many praise little girl

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LeeAnna said:

"Da*n I can’t even evenly part my own hair."

Millicent Crensshae said:

"THIS LITTLE GIRL GOING PLACES LOOK AT THE SKILLS SHE ALREADY HAS??? YOURE SPECIAL."

cristinamorris375 said:

"Too bad they picked this soundtrack to showcase this cute little girl’s skills."

Mama Sama said:

"Wow, great.., I can't even comb my hair properly."

charlenenolan06 said:

"she have talent at the age she is and she is blessed and may God bless her many many more talent."

Jhana-Marie said:

"You better do that!!! Can I get an appointment please?"

jablake5 said:

"Proud of her and mum parenting skills my daughter is 18 and still wants me to do her hair."

Lady made her hair by herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Oluwatosin Oluwayomi, surprised many as she made a video showing the moment she braided her hair without any kind of help.

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, the lady with the aid of a mirror took her time making medium-sized braids.

With painstaking efforts, Oluwatosin achieved a great result and you would think a hairdresser just worked on her hair if you never watched the video.

