He’s Serving God: Kid in White Garment Beats Drum During Praise & Worship Session, Video Stirs Reactions
- A video of a young kid trying to beat a drum well in the church as a choir sang has generated reactions online
- In the clip, the kid in his white garment danced with a local drum swung over his shoulder as if he is a professional drummer
- Many people who reacted to the video said it is good he is starting early in using his talent for God
A video of a kid in a white garment church that looks like the Celestial Church of Christ amazed many during praise and worship time.
The kid who stood in front of the choir handled a local drum with so much confidence and started beating it with his feeble hand.
He is serving God
As the choir sang on, the boy bobbled his head and danced to the song. When the video was shared by Twwannationtv, it was captioned:
As the spirit leads: Nigerian girl switches from gospel song to finesse by Pheelz at devotion, in viral video
"Happy Easter. Start them young."
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has over 30,000 views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Anikeola Emmanuel said:
"Awesome, keep growing in wisdom."
Wolii Yemisi Rehoboth JP said:
"Bobo grow up fast and make use of this talent. God bless you."
Adenaike Adebusoye said:
"So wonderful."
Mopelola Ekundebe Akande said:
"This is fantastic!!!."
Adekola Aderonke Bamidele said:
"Catch them young."
Source: Legit.ng