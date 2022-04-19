A video of a young kid trying to beat a drum well in the church as a choir sang has generated reactions online

In the clip, the kid in his white garment danced with a local drum swung over his shoulder as if he is a professional drummer

Many people who reacted to the video said it is good he is starting early in using his talent for God

A video of a kid in a white garment church that looks like the Celestial Church of Christ amazed many during praise and worship time.

The kid who stood in front of the choir handled a local drum with so much confidence and started beating it with his feeble hand.

The kid amazed many people with his passion to serve God in church. Photo source: Twwannationtv

He is serving God

As the choir sang on, the boy bobbled his head and danced to the song. When the video was shared by Twwannationtv, it was captioned:

"Happy Easter. Start them young."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 30,000 views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anikeola Emmanuel said:

"Awesome, keep growing in wisdom."

Wolii Yemisi Rehoboth JP said:

"Bobo grow up fast and make use of this talent. God bless you."

Adenaike Adebusoye said:

"So wonderful."

Mopelola Ekundebe Akande said:

"This is fantastic!!!."

Adekola Aderonke Bamidele said:

"Catch them young."

