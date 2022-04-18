For the past 4 years, a woman from Colorado in the US named Carrie has been addicted to drinking her own urine

Carrie developed the weird habit as a self-chosen alternative to chemotherapy when she was diagnosed with melanoma cancer

The 53-year-old who doesn't intend on stopping the habit anytime soon said her urine tastes like champagne at times

Carrie is a 53-year-old mum who formed the weird habit of drinking her own urine and has been at it for the past four years.

She not only drinks her urine but uses it for toothpaste, dabs it under her eyes, combs it through her hair amongst other self-care purposes.

The mum began drinking urine when she was diagonised with cancer 4 years ago. Photo Credit: YouTube/Dmax

Source: UGC

Carrie says her urine tastes like champagne

Speaking on TLC’s My Strange Addiction show, the lady who hails from Colorado in the United States said her urine smell depends on what she ate that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Carrie says it sometimes tastes salty and like champagne at other times.

The mum consumes up to five glasses per day, making it a total of 3406 litres since her addiction began four years ago.

“Sometimes it’s salty, sometimes it tastes like champagne.

“You can taste different things going through your body, there’s certain things I don’t like to eat anymore because they don’t taste good recycled,'' she said.

How Carrie began taking her urine

The Sun UK reports that Carrie took to drinking her urine after being diagnosed with melanoma cancer four years ago.

Instead of submitting herself for chemotherapy, Carrie instead preferred urine therapy which is said to be a discounted and ancient practice.

The mum despite admitting that she has lost faith in traditional medicine has refused to call it quits on her urine therapy.

“From everything I’ve read, if I quit I’ll die,” Carrie stated.

There is however no nutritional value in drinking one's own wee, a nutritionist from The Sun UK named Amanda Ursell has revealed.

Watch the video below:

Woman shares how housemaid mixed urine with the food she served her family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had narrated how her housemaid mixed urine with their food.

The woman named Shelia said:

"I found her red handed adding her urine into the mbuzi fry. I threw up so much that night, got a fever, stomach runs and a panic attack. My hubby also developed a running stomach."

When confronted on why she was lacing their food with her urine, the young girl confessed that her mother advised her to keep doing it as a way of protecting her job.

Apparently, adding her urine to the employer's food would have made the family get blinded into loving her as an employee, especially the children since she was employed to take care of them.

Source: Legit.ng