A woman went to church on Easter Sunday with a funny broom cap and got the attention of other church members

The cap which looked like a small palm tree sat on the woman's head and extended backward like tentacles of a jellyfish

The person who shared it on Twitter said the woman's cap threatened his eyes and people who have seen it online referred to it as a peacock

A lady has set tongues wagging with the choice of cap she chose for her Easter Sunday appearance.

A man captured the photo of the lady's fashion and shared it online, saying it threatened his eyes.

The Nigerian lady wore a special cap that set tongues wagging. Photo credit: @Iamgallant

Source: Twitter

The cap, a delightful fashion item for ladies has set off a chain of reactions on Twitter where it was posted.

It stood on the lady's head and extended backward like the tail of a peacock. It appears capable of threatening anyone sitting at the back of the wearer.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter quickly took to the comment section of the twit to share their opinions. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@Giggy_50 said:

"I initially thought this was a bird nest."

@kingsolosky commentted:

"Some women are just so funny with the kind of hair style they make, but to be serious, men don't send them with all this big load and funny styles?"

@Antho_Jason reacted:

"I know I would’ve be like “ma please place your branches well. It’s obstructing my view.”

@tomilayooduyeb1 reacted:

"Have you heard the saying ‘As proud as a peacock'."

@Jenni__pher said:

"For her mind na she dress pass this one pass jesus thorn."

@Daniel_benessy reacted:

"Wait! For a moment ago I thought she was carrying a peacock on her head. What is this na."

