A video of a couple rocking a matching yellow, blue and black attire has succeeded in getting some persons in their feelings

While the man appeared in a black jeans trouser and blue patterned shirt, his woman rocked a black jean skirt with the same blue patterned shirt

They capped their unique dress sense with a yellow converse and belts, completing what social media users have termed dress of the year

The unique dress sense of a couple has obviously set off a sensational valentine feeling among social media users.

The couple decided to appear very unique, making something great and funny out of a smart combination of colours.

Yellow, black, and blue galore

In a viral video seen on Instagram, the couple combined yellow, black, and blue colours so beautifully that they must attract attention wherever they go.

The man rocked a pair of black jeans trousers, a blue patterned shirt, and a yellow converse. His woman followed the same route but with a pair of black jeans skirt and a yellow belt. The man also rocked a yellow handbag.

Funny reactions from social media users

The video of the couple walking hand in hand in their unique dress sense has attracted a lot of reactions from social media users.

Immediately it was shared on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247 many persons went to the comment section to bare their minds. See a few of the reactions below:

@tismolley commented:

"The theme for this year’s valentine is pepper them yellow."

@byunglee802 wrote:

"Na to just find yellow cab remain o. They both represented yellow house when they were in school."

@theprincess_ada said:

"Who will I do matching outfit like this bayii?"

@shades_of_elvis remarked:

"I can tolerate everything going on here…..but not that bag in his hand."

