A beautiful young lady has displayed enormous talent on the dance floor and people cannot just stop watching her video

The lady who danced at a wedding was seen in a beautiful long, green gown as she took over the dancing floor to the admiration of friends

Other ladies around shouted and cheered her up as she danced even some used their phones to capture the incredible moment of fun

A young lady who is incredibly talented on the dance floor has been sighted at a recent wedding. She took the dancing space by storm and everyone doffed their hats for her.

The plus-size lady was in the midst of other ladies, but she was the one that became the center of attraction.

The lady in blue gown took the dance floor by storm as her friends cheer her up. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Fantastic legworks

The beautiful young lady carried her body with a lot of ease as she performed on stage. She did fantastic leg work that got the audience shouting in joy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video of her dance has hit the internet and people are finding it hard to take their eyes off it with many of them rating her very high.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the nice video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, it garnered a lot of views and comments. See some of the comments below:

@mav_chiamaka said:

"Energy 100 billion."

@omomycandy_ said:

"I love it when chubby people can carry themselves well man."

@pascalinis commented:

"The way that lady turned around to the excitement though."

@mona_asanwa reacted:

"I kept waiting for her to fall lol."

@obaksolo said:

"She get d Energy."

@fabfoodmart commented:

"It’s her confidence for me 100/100 jare."

@mona_asanwa said:

"Size doesn’t really matter boo."

@ola.itan_b reacted:

"Me wey no even reach her can’t dance shi!."

Bride dances herself out at her wedding, audience cheers her in praise

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a bride performed like a vibe queen at her wedding reception.

She stepped onto the dance floor and everyone just created space for her to dance herself out.

The audience got excited and many used their phones to capture the nice moment.

Source: Legit.ng