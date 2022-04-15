Social media user Lovedoveclarke has dazzled social media feeds with proud moments with her father

In a Twitter post, she disclosed that her father quit his CEO position for further studies three years ago

The young lady uploaded two gorgeous photos as she posed with a father to highlight the proud occasion, generating a massive buzz

A young lady identified on Twitter as has generated massive buzz on social media after she shared proud moments with her father.

According to the lady, her father quit his CEO position to obtain a doctorate and start his own company.

Lovedoveclarke posed with her father in two adorable shots that have turned heads on social media.

Photos of Lovedoveclarke and her father. Source: Lovedoveclarke

Source: UGC

Proud-daughter moment

In the frames seen by Legit.ng, the father-daughter duo posed sitting by each other. Lovedoveclarke's father captured another moment alone in his graduation robe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Captioning the images, Lovedoveclarke wrote:

''My dad officially became a doctor today!''

In another post, she said:

''He quit his CEO position three years ago to get his doctorate and start his own company. The programme lasted three years.''

Her gorgeous images have gained the interest of netizens. At the of writing this report, her post had garnered over 10,000 retweets, more than 683 quote tweets, and over 269,000 likes.

Read some of the comments compiled below:

@asamples333 said:

''Congratulations! This feels like a big win for humanity, in general. We need more doctors, and kids need to see more people achieving goals at any time. I'm so thankful for his success!''

@sprdsheetshawty commented:

''Congrats to your dad. Also, you and that dress are.''

@MrUniteUs said:

''Congratulations. We need more doctors.''

Man who cleared WAEC bagged first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, went online to showcase his lofty academic achievements made in years.

Making a Twitter post, he shared a photo of his sterling WAEC result in 2015 where he had a total of eight distinctions.

Another photo captured some of his results as an engineering undergraduate where almost all the exams he sat came out in A's.

Source: Legit.ng