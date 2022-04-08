American actor Michael B. Jordan decided to cut his facial hair for a clean look, but peeps are not loving the new look

The Just Mercy star shocked his millions of fans from all over the world when he stepped out with girlfriend Lori Harvey

Reacting to the new look, social media users advised the actor to grow his beard back because the new look does not suit him

Black Panther star Michael B.Jordan recently stepped out sporting a new look that got a stamp of disapproval from social media users.

Jordan, who is always rocking his signature beard, stunned fans when he shaved it all off.

Michael B. Jordan shaved off his facial hair, fans are not loving the new look. Image: Getty Images

The People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive was seen going out with girlfriend Lori Harvey with a clean-shaven face. Some people did not even recognise him at first glance.

Reacting to the post published by The Shaderoom, social media users said the new look does not look good on the star, and he should grow his beard back. Others hinted that the look might be for a new acting role.

@l0veKen_ commented:

"He looks like how I imagined Pharrell would’ve aged if he wouldn’t have said All Lives Matter."

@Angel29930035 said:

"This better simply be for some kinda movie role cause."

@b_nicole616 added:

"That guy turning into Steve Harvey lmfao."

@mahnaz_w noted:

"Oh no please step back in the house."

@meetmuna_ wrote:

"What was he thinking or is this alopecia too?"

