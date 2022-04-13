Money Dey Where E Dey: Video Showing Expensive Sports Cars Parading on Nigerian Road Stirs Reactions
- A short video showing different expensive cars in a luxury parade on a Nigerian road has got people talking online
- Many said it shows that despite how millions are groaning under poverty, there is still wealth in the country
- Expensive vehicles like G Wagon and Lexus IS 300 were among the cars shown off in the beautiful video
A short video of some expensive cars parading on a Nigerian road has stirred reactions on social media.
In the clip, different cars like Mercedes Benz G Wagon and other sleek vehicles were paraded in a straight line that caused traffic.
What is Honda doing there?
Among the expensive rides was also a red Lexus IS 300 2019. Many people wondered what Honda Accord was doing among the vehicles.
Watch the video below:
When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, it gathered over 130,000 views with thousands of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
herodaniels joked:
"I don’t like it when my cars make it to social media."
bekkyjameson said:
"See how they ended the video when it got to the Honda."
genn978 said:
"The way my breathe is heavy hmmm please someone should check my B P oo..that Brabus dey enter my eyes oo haa and lady dey inside hmmm."
precious_ugochii said:
"Sapa you will regret your actions."
beebhat_xo said:
"Moneyyy Dey where e deyy for this countrymake God sha help we the masses."
djmichaelsoft said:
"Na wa o ... e reach Honda turn, una comot camera... no be so oo."
hormololu said:
"Omoooooo na person wey get money be living things."
Car with in-built toilet
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a company built a toilet and bathroom into an SUV vehicle. With this car, one does not need to worry about the restroom when travelling long distances.
It was gathered that the vehicle solved a major need by installing the toilet inside the Toyota Fortuner.
In a video posted by Revokid Vlogs, the interior of the car and where the toilet is installed were shown. It is located at a side in the back of the car.
Source: Legit.ng