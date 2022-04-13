A short video showing different expensive cars in a luxury parade on a Nigerian road has got people talking online

Many said it shows that despite how millions are groaning under poverty, there is still wealth in the country

Expensive vehicles like G Wagon and Lexus IS 300 were among the cars shown off in the beautiful video

A short video of some expensive cars parading on a Nigerian road has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, different cars like Mercedes Benz G Wagon and other sleek vehicles were paraded in a straight line that caused traffic.

The cars all had their headlights on to show beauty and class. Photo source: TikTok/@carcontinent

What is Honda doing there?

Among the expensive rides was also a red Lexus IS 300 2019. Many people wondered what Honda Accord was doing among the vehicles.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, it gathered over 130,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

herodaniels joked:

"I don’t like it when my cars make it to social media."

bekkyjameson said:

"See how they ended the video when it got to the Honda."

genn978 said:

"The way my breathe is heavy hmmm please someone should check my B P oo..that Brabus dey enter my eyes oo haa and lady dey inside hmmm."

precious_ugochii said:

"Sapa you will regret your actions."

beebhat_xo said:

"Moneyyy Dey where e deyy for this countrymake God sha help we the masses."

djmichaelsoft said:

"Na wa o ... e reach Honda turn, una comot camera... no be so oo."

hormololu said:

"Omoooooo na person wey get money be living things."

Car with in-built toilet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a company built a toilet and bathroom into an SUV vehicle. With this car, one does not need to worry about the restroom when travelling long distances.

It was gathered that the vehicle solved a major need by installing the toilet inside the Toyota Fortuner.

In a video posted by Revokid Vlogs, the interior of the car and where the toilet is installed were shown. It is located at a side in the back of the car.

