A company totally transformed a Toyota Fortrunner into a vehicle that has a mobile toilet at the back

For washing and hygiene, a tank to carry water was also installed even though the disposal system was not shown

Many people who saw the video of the car praised the thoughtfulness that went into it as they said it solved a great need

A company has built a toilet and bathroom into his SUV vehicle. With this car, one does not need to worry about the restroom when travelling long distances.

CarToq reports that the vehicle solved a major need by installing the toilet inside the Toyota Fortrunner by himself.

The toilet has a seatbelt to hold the user in place. Photo source: CarToq, YouTube/Revokid Vlogs

It has tank for water

In a video posted by Revokid Vlogs, the interior of the car and where the toilet is installed were shown. It is located at a side in the back of the car.

It is made in such a war that the toilet is perfectly in the third row of the vehicle. There is also an installed tank that carries water.

One important thing to note is that the video never showed how the waste is going to disposed. CarToq said such modifications can cost Rs 70,000.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rajan Baidwan said:

"Seatbelt is very useful for the toilet seat so that you don't poop anywhere else by mistake."

md ajmal moiz said:

"Every car company should think about in built toilet this facility helps to senior citizens."

Ryotaro Wright said:

"The toilet even has a seatbelt so you can buckle up while you let it drop."

Gentle Gamer said:

"It would have been great if you could add a washing machine too."

