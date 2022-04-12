Juma Nyasi was freed after the Voi High Court acquitted him of sexual assault charges citing a lack of evidence

After being freed, Nyasi said he had forgiven those who wrongly implicated him in the crime, saying he will now focus on his education

Nyasi, in turn, appealed to well-wishers who would be touched by his predicament to sponsor his education

A 28-year-old man who was serving a life sentence at Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Taita Taveta is celebrating a double victory.

Juma Nyasi is carried shoulder high by his fellow inmates at Manyani Maximum Security Prison. Photo: Nation.

Source: UGC

To begin with, Juma Nyasi scored 401 marks in the recently released 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

In an interesting turn of events, the man has also been freed after the Voi High Court acquitted him of sexual assault charges. The court said new evidence had emerged vindicating him.

In his ruling, Justice John Mativo said there was no tangible evidence linking him to the crime in which he had been accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy.

The man has been in custody since March 26, 2021.

Speaking to Nation after being freed, Nyasi said he had forgiven those who wrongly implicated him in the crime and will now focus on his education.

"I am so happy. I cannot express how I am feeling right now. My focus is now on my education," said Nyasi.

Dropped out of school

This was not the first time the vicenarian was sitting for the national examination.

He disclosed that he first sat for the KCPE in 2009 at Kale Primary School and enrolled at Marungu Secondary School in Voi where he dropped out in form two when his sponsor died.

"When I went to prison, I decided to keep myself busy and that is why I enrolled for the KCPE exams. Now that I did well, I will ensure that I go to high school," he added.

He, in turn, appealed to well-wishers who would be touched by his predicament to sponsor his education.

While in secondary school, he vowed to fight the stigma that will come with him being an ex-convict and his advanced age.

Another man regained freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian, Ahmad Adetola-Kazeem, took to Facebook to reveal how a man named Taiwo spent six years in prison without any proper trial.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, he said that Hon Justice Sonaike ordered the man's release after his years of detention at Kirikiri Maximum Custodian Centre.

According to him, the development happened after a PRAI lawyer filed an application. Ahmad said an instance like Taiwo's shows how messy the whole criminal justice system in Nigeria is.

Source: Legit.ng