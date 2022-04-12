A Nigerian man was treated to a public embarrassment as he attempted to pull a surprise proposal on his plus-size girlfriend

As he went down on one knee with the ring, the lady got infuriated and stoned him the ring and food on their table at an eatery

The lady also took out her anger on a man who attempted to wade into the situation as she stormed off the scene

A surprise eatery proposal ended on a sad footing for a Nigerian man as his girlfriend rejected his request quite embarrassingly.

The incident which transpired at an unidentified eatery was shared by @ourtalkroom on Instagram and stirred mixed reactions.

She embarrassed the man. Photo Credit: @ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the man was seen on one knee with a ring as he asked his plus-size girlfriend to marry him.

The plus-size lady caused a stir with her rejection

Quite surprisingly, the lady got angry with his move and questioned him for embarrassing her with his marriage proposal.

While he was yet on his knee, she forcefully collected the wedding ring and stoned it on him.

She followed it up by pouring food on the table on him and stormed off the scene.

A man who tried to intervene got into an altercation with the plus-size lady as she refused to be pacified or listen to pleas from the boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's action in the video

@femaleking_mel_288 said:

"Where Una for Dey see all dis Otimokpo Dey propose to self ?? Dem go still Dey yenk self nia Dey pain me."

@veroomoagbede31 said:

"So because she be arobo now make she go enter wrong marriage. A beg no b she creat herself. But she for no do like that to the guy in public."

@ekpomasurprisehub said:

"Totally unacceptable to have poured the drink on him … it’s really easy if your not interested tell and leave not to pour something on him , that’s a sign of domestic violence , I implore the guy to just leave her and move on , there’s always a better person for everybody."

@fadekeolude said:

"As you be like bread wey fall for water so you see guy wey wan Marty you comot for ground you no grab your copy."

Lady embarrasses boyfriend in a mall in a marriage proposal fail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had embarrassed her boyfriend with a loud no as she rejects his proposal.

In an attempt to pull off a surprise romantic engagement, the boyfriend had gone on one knee at a mall in Delta State to propose to his woman.

Without any hesitation, the lady refused blatantly with a series of 'no' screams before storming off the scene of the proposal.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man buried his face in his raised knee before picking himself up. He gave a look like one who missed a job interview amid stares from onlookers who had probably thought the engagement would have a happy ending.

Source: Legit.ng