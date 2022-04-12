Social media users have reacted to a failed kissing moment between a Nigerian bride and her Oyinbo groom

The man had attempted to kiss the bride at their traditional wedding but she kept evading contact with his lips

While some netizens knocked the lady for her action, others defended her stressing that it was all in a bid to protect her make-up

A short awkward clip from an interracial wedding occasion has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The video was from a traditional wedding occasion involving a Nigerian bride and her Oyinbo groom.

At the instance of the photographer, the couple had stood together for pictures, as seen in the video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

The excited groom had however tried locking lips with the lady after the shoots but was met with resistance from the lady.

The stone-faced lady kept avoiding contact with his lips. She went as far as shunning him, stating that the photographer didn't instruct them to kiss each other.

The man stopped trying and kept calm like the failed kiss incident never happened.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

@._woman said:

"So wrong..you don't want him leave him alone and I can bet the next man u want do want you..."

@realestatewithmimi said:

"She doesn't want him to scatter her makeup na. How does this short video define the love they have. This social media sef and jumping into conclusion."

@anita_anets said:

"Oh my God ,what is wrong with people ,should she allow him eat the makeup to prove she loves him."

@rhysrhinelander said:

"Obviously she don't want to ruined her makeup but i know people will see it in a different way."

@omar_tii said:

"Omo the thing taya me oo,see as she stiff her body. You dey enjoy em money you must everything way follow am come."

Shy bride refuses to kiss groom at wedding occasion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shy bride had caused a stir at her wedding as she refused kissing the groom.

After being directed by a man that appeared to be the pastor of the occasion, the groom made to kiss the lady but she kept dodging him.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the lady wore a weak smile that suggested she was shy and refused to be moved by the chants from guests who obviously wanted the lady to comply with the marital ritual.

The man after several unsuccessful attempts managed to rub his lips mildly against hers.

Source: Legit.ng