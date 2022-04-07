A Nigerian journalist, @poojamedia has narrated the experience he had with a National Youth Service Corps member after he gave the fellow N15k

He said the corps member approached him for help so that he could be able to put himself together as he goes to the orientation camp

According to the journalist, he was able to raise N15k for the 'corper' who has now paid him back after receiving his first stipend popularly called 'alawee.'

Nigerian journalist identified as @poojamedia has said an NYSC corps member whom he borrowed N15k has returned the money after receiving his first 'alawee.'

The journalist said the 'corper' approached him and asked for financial help to enable him to resume camping at an orientation camp.

The journalist said he gave the NYSC member the money as a gift. Photo credit: @poojamedia and Facebook/NYSC

@poojamedia said he was able to squeeze out N15k for the corps member. But on the 7th of April, 2022, the corps member demanded his account number to pay back the money. He said the 'corper' forwarded the N15k to him.

However, the journalist said on Twitter that as a reward for honesty, he returned the money to the corps member as "dash." His words:

"A guy was going for NYSC, he entered my DM & asked that I raise him with some money to buy stuff to take to camp. I struggled to send him N15K cos he showed all his documents as evidence. Today, he said he got his first alawee & wants to repay me. I sent my acc details."

"He sent the money & I went back to his account details in my DM & sent it back with DASH as the remarks. I was very touched & I hope he will enjoy his NYSC. Good mind."

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have besieged the tweet with many replies. Here are a few of what people are saying:

@Onome1759 said:

"See this God eh! He too good oo! Na you dey cry say you no get money not knowing God has put your case in someone's heart. Cast thy bread upon water and ye shall find it in many days. Bible no dey lie."

@Marychriskay reacted:

"There are good people on this app.. Not too long ago, I almost gave up on life but I wrote about my struggles here instead. A good soul took it upon herself, gave me words of encouragement and told me not to worry too much. Few days later, she sent me money to pay my house rent."

