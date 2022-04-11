The viral coffin dance meme has made a groundbreaking sale as NFT after it was bought for N434 million

Benjamin Aidoo, the creator of the coffin dance, has donated N103m from the sales to the best Ukrainian defence charity

The staggering sale is a well-deserved reward for a coffin dance that brought smiles to netizens after it went viral in 2020

Popular Ghanaian pallbearers have it big on non-fungible token (NFT) as their viral coffin dance has sold for 327 ETH ($1,045,409) which is N434 million.

The coffin dance, created by Benjamin Aidoo, had gone viral in 2020 after memes were made with their videos during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

It was sold for a staggering N434m. Photo Credit: @nanaotafrija

Source: Twitter

Announcing the groundbreaking sale, Benjamin took to Twitter to appreciate the new owner and buyer of the coffin dance.

A Ukrainian also confirmed that $250k (N103m) from the sale was donated to the best Ukrainian defence charity.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The confirmation tweet, retweeted by Benjamin reads:

"What a story.

"Ghanaian meme star @nanaotafrija donated $250 thousand to the best Ukrainian defence charity.

"His "Coffin Dance" viral video was auctioned as an NFT token and he donated part of proceeds to the awesome folks from @BackAndAlive.

"Ghana, love from Ukraine!"

See Benjamin's tweet below:

Social media reacts

@charlotte_dune said:

"Kind of seems wrong to make this kind of money when the men in the video are probably not at all wealthy…"

@joeyroth said:

"A giant step in the right direction but hugely undervalued given reach and impact."

@noushadart said:

"With all due respect ...❤️☺️

"Such a huge amount of investing art collectors.

"Please also support to promote new artists and photographers! "

@ledgerville said:

"Amazing. These endeavours in tracking down real life memes to sell as NFTs would make such an entertaining doco to watch!"

@nanakarikari12 said:

"Hmmmm.

"A music studio in the middle east that doesnt have an active website, paid 1 milli usd for some coffin dance nft. Thank you for the word so sweet."

Man sells photo of lady taken with his iPhone for over N600k as NFT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had taken a photo of a lady with his iPhone and sold it for over N600k as NFT.

This is coming days after he minted the photos of an old drummer on OpenSea and sold the pieces for over N1 million. He promised then to give 50% of the earnings to the old man.

In a post on Wednesday, April 6, the brilliant photographer revealed on Twitter that he sold the photo of a lady as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Foundation, an NFT exchange.

Source: Legit.ng