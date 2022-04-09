Popular singer and member of the PSquare group, Paul Okoye has sparked massive reactions on social following his recent comments

The singer trolled women who are fond of making so much noise whenever they spend money on their men

Paul's statement about women has got Nigerians talking, most of them shared different opinions from what the singer shared

Ace singer, Paul Okoye, dropped a line on social media that sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community.

Paul passed a slight dig at women for always talking when they make little contributions to support their men not minding the number of times the men have been taking care of them.

Paul Okoye stylishly shades women. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"A man will take care of a woman 10 million times and won't say a word. But the day a woman buys maggi to add in a soup. The whole world will hear how she has been feeding you."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Paul's statement about women

Paul's comments about women's spending attitude have sparked reactions from members of the online community, most of them dragged him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Deqwinrasheeda:

"Speak for the kind of women you roll with sir."

Koko_eem:

"Coming from someone that allegedly sleeps with his maids on his matrimonial bed. Everybody will turn motivational speaker on top other people’s matter. Don’t come under my comment and spew nonsense oo."

Temitope_adeniyiojo:

"I don't know what you people are marrying o."

Come2jane:

"Keep taking care of her anyways. It is d work d Lord sends you."

Am_diamondjulz:

"Because it’s not a woman’s responsibility to provide just as it’s not the responsibility of a man to bear children."

A woman will become disrespectful if she feeds her man for 5 days: Paul Okoye

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye dropped some words about married working class women.

The singer shared a post stating that married women tend to disrespect their husbands if they can take on responsibilities at home.

Paul said the women will disrespect their husband if they feed him for just five days, his statement sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng