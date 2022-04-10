A church congregation has been seen in a viral video singing and vibing hard to "Zazu" during church service

The video showed the excited church members behaving like people possessed by strong spirit as they danced with excitement

The video has gone viral and many people took to the comment section to react to it with some saying they like the vibe

It was not your usual praise and worship session because the choristers decided to take things some spiritual nautical miles higher during church service.

They danced with excitement, singing with strength and jumping in the spirit. The video seen on Instagram has attracted mixed reactions.

The spirit was high during the praise and dance session as the church members vibed to "Zazu". Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Church vibes to "Zazu?"

Due to the shear energy with which they sang and danced, many believed the church members were "Zazuing" to Portable's song.

But many who reacted have dismissed it, saying they did not hear any "Zazo" throughout the dancing session.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Many reactions have since trailed the video shared by @instablog9ja. Here are a few of them:

@nellynells__ said:

"Cele Na vibes normally."

@praise_h_kingsley reacted:

"I nor hear d zazu oo abi ear Dey pain me?"

@oluwakemi._o said:

"This is d church I wan go."

@nkarafashionplace commented:

"Normally cele church praise is always a vibe. Fun to watch."

@vstarma asked:

"Lol where's zazoo?"

@realujunwamandy_ said:

"Cele church. Na their way!"

@adj_beauty_world commented:

"People of portable kingdom."

@its_ekaette said:

"Cele dey sing anything singable & danceable Mbok."

@kingston_eze reacted:

"White garment churches dey make me think different things."

@dear_jamiah said:

"No dey take cele activities serious. Na vibes and in sha Allah full there. Dem no dey make life hard for people abeg."

Source: Legit.ng