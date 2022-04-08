Reports have it that suspected Russian hackers attacked the number one betting company in Nigeria, Bet9ja

Bet9ja started having troubles with their website on Wednesday, April 6, when people could not access their accounts

As soon as the betting organisation confirmed that its website had been truly hacked, many Nigerians reacted

The Punch reports that some suspected Russian hackers have started targeting some Nigerian websites as Bet9ja fell their first victim.

It was gathered that this is coming days after America said it suspected future Russian cyberattacks and has removed malware from networks around the world.

The hackers stopped users from accessing Bet9ja website. Photo source: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao, Bill Hinton

Source: Getty Images

Users unable to log in

America said that its action was important because the malware helps Russians to create bots that give the intelligence arm of the Russian military control.

The betting company on Wednesday, April 6, announced that it was having a problem with its website on its verified Facebook account. This issue prevented their members from logging in.

It said:

“We are currently experiencing an issue with our website. This means you may not be able to log in. We take this matter very seriously and our IT team is working on it as their number one priority right now.”

We have been hacked

A day after, it announced that it has become a victim of a website hack, tagging the attack “a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack” which does not allow users to access its website.

Read their official statement on the attack here.

Below are some of the reactions:

Stanlee Muoto Pennyworth said:

"All this upcoming betting companies have hand is this hacking. This is just their opportunity to gain customership."

Moses Okeah said:

"Bet9ja was hacked by a Russian group called d black cat group. They have been involved in so many hacking, targeting big company around d world. They noticed early, that's d reason for the short down.. all funds are safe and their teams are working on the issue."

Isaiah Anaruwe Onimisi said:

"Our sources of employment? Pls do something b4 we do something you won't like to hear."

Source: Legit.ng