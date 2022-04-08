A piece of news that would trouble some Nigerians who are connected to online betting, the management of Bet9ja has revealed that its website has been hacked

This was disclosed by Bet9ja through a statement in which it identified the perpetrators as the Russian hackers, who are famous for several attacks on huge companies

The gaming site disclosed that all hands are on deck to ensure that loyal customers are rewarded when the site is back online

One of Nigeria's biggest sports betting websites has been hacked by Suspected Russian hackers.

The Punch reports that the hackers have begun to target Nigerian websites, with Bet9ja falling as their first victim.

This is coming after the United States said it secretly removed malware from computer networks around the world in recent weeks, in its bid to pre-empt Russian cyber attacks.

Computer terrorist in a dark hoodie hacking a computer network, types software code on the keyboard and controls a virus attack to hack into government systems. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

First notice

Bet9ja first announced that it was having issues with its website on Wednesday, April 6, on its verified Twitter handle.

According to the company, its customers were not able to login into their accounts.

Confirmed attack

However, on Thursday, April 7, the firm announced that it had become a victim of a cyber-attack.

Meanwhile, the firm added that its customer’s funds are secured.

According to the Founder, e86 Limited, OluGbenga Odeyemi, Bet9ja’s attack is likely to become commonplace with other companies if proactive steps are not taken.

Source: Legit.ng