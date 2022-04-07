LaQuedra Edwards from California became a billionaire in the most unexpected of ways after pressing the wrong button

She was at the lottery shop placing her bet, then a man pushed her hand in the process and she pressed the button she didn't intend to press

Fortunately, the wrong button won Edwards a whopping $10 million (N4,156,500,000); she thought it was a dream

A woman won $10 million (N4,156,500,000) after pressing the wrong button on a lottery machine at a Tarzana Supermarket, state lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The woman was amazed by the sudden wealth. Photo: Getty Images.

Rude man brought luck

While she was about to start selecting which games she wanted some rude person bumped into her, HuffPost reports.

She said that person’s bump caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine.

A ticket came out of the machine and Edwards said she had no intention of buying it.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards recalled.

She remembers being irritated, not only because the person bumped into her, but also because she’d just spent 75% of her lottery money on one ticket, rather than her usual selection of cheaper-priced options.

“Once she was in her car, she started scratching the ticket, the one she was literally pushed into buying, and discovered she’d just won the game’s top prize of $10 million,” the state Lottery said.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], and I almost crashed my car. I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right," she told state lottery officials.

Edwards said she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization.

Man won millions twice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man in America, Juan Hernandez in Uniondale, surprisingly won a $10 million (N4,156,500,000) lottery prize money in the New York game.

What came as a big surprise to many people is that this will not be the first time he will be winning the same amount of money. In 2019, he won $10 million (N4,156,500,000).

Speaking with the media, Hernandez revealed that he is still trying to spend the wealth he won years ago.

