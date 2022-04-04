A woman who wanted to get artificial insemination in 1977 using the sperm of an unnamed medical student was fooled by her doctor

Without telling her, Doctor John switched plans and used his instead to impregnate the woman and she had a child

More than four decades after when the truth came out, a court awarded the sum of $5.25 million (N2,181,375,000) against him

A woman, Cheryl Rousseau, who was impregnated by her doctor’s sperm in 1977 during artificial insemination has been awarded $5.25 million (N2,077,500,000) by a court.

People reports that the sum of $250,000 (N103,875,000) was in compensatory damages while $5 million (N2,077,500,000) was given in punitive damages against doctor John Coates of Vermont

He switched plans

It was gathered that the man secretly used his own sperm during the process. Before the process, it was agreed that an unnamed medical student’s sperm would be used.

In 2018, Cheryl and her husband, Peter, however, found out that John was the actual father of their daughter.

His license taken

The family sued him for fraud, and breach of contract, among others. Peter was later removed from the lawsuit when it was established that, unlike his wife, he did not suffer any damages.

Cheryl’s lawyer, Celeste Laramie, said:

“"The jury through its punitive damages verdict sent a message to any physicians who might think about lying to their patients or using their own semen to inseminate their patients. Such behavior will have serious consequences."

It should be noted that John’s medical license has been revoked. Cheryl is not his only victim. A woman in Colorado is also suing him for doing the same thing to her in 1978.

