Social media users have expressed disappointment at a Kenyan man named Zablon Maguta Shitanda over what he did with KSh 238,778 (N863,985.66) he won from betting

This is after he revealed that he spent it all on dowry and to build a toilet and bathroom for his family

Many opined that he should have invested it into a business then used the profits on the dowry and toilet

A few weeks ago, Zablon Maguta Shitanda was the lucky winner of KSh 238,778 (N863,985.66) from betting firm SportPesa.

Zablon left many disappointed by his decision to pay dowry and build a toilet. Photos: SportPesa.

What he used his winning for

Whereas most people would have chosen to use the funds in something like an investment, Shitanda's priorities were different.

In an interview on social media, the family man disclosed that the money was shared between dowry and a toilet.

"I was able to pay the dowry for my wife. Apart from that, I recently built a new toilet and bathroom on my compound," he said.

As expected, most of those who commented on the video opined that he should have spent it differently, the first being to upgrade his mobile phone.

People reacted

Others expressed their own priorities and what they would do with the money if they ever got lucky.

@frachidibwoy:

"If I won the jackpot, would I be allowed to apply for a firearm license? This amount is huge, even a simple KSh 5 million."

@VincentGithaiga:

"Let him replace his handset first."

@kelvinmbugua67:

"Paying dowry is more important to him."

