A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The gogo is seen rocking a printed dress with yellow matching drip footwear sneakers as she takes the dancefloor

Entertained Mzansi peeps reacted with funny responses to the old lady’s cool style and effortless vibe

One thing about Mzansi gogos - they’re a vibe! In a video shared on social media recently, one old lady, in particular, is seen taking centre stage at a vibey wedding ceremony.

Peeps were pleasantly entertained by a viral video of a dancing gogo. Image: @rebone32/TikTok

Source: UGC

The granny was captured busting some new-school dance moves for her entertained audience. And as if her moves weren’t enough, she is seen sporting a modest but pretty printed and striped dress with yellow matching drip footwear sneakers.

This entertaining golden oldie is the life of the party and living proof that being cool has no age. The TikTok video was posted by user @rebone32 and had over 1.1 million views at the time of publication, with many peeps astounded by the gogo’s moves and swag.

Check out the video of the granny entertaining the people and giving others a run for their money.

