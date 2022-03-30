A viral video of an old woman breaking it down to the beat captured the imagination of peeps online as they wanted to know more about her

People were amazed at seeing the gogo busting cool moves and shaking what her mama gave her

Some wondered what the grandma's youth must have been like and tagged others so they too could view the clip

A video of a gogo dancing went viral on Instagram. It showed the old lady at a show enjoying the music and completely oblivious of anyone that might be watching.

Gogo was aware of the camera as she would momentarily smile in acknowledgement of it while she danced.

Gogo dropped it like it was hot in a viral video that thrilled peeps online. Image: larenztate/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Instagram showed the grandma some love and wondered what she was like in her youth. Some peeps tagged others to see gogo getting down while others marveled at her youthful spirit.

Watch the video below:

yo_.mone said:

"I just know she used to eat the parties up."

herswaggafly said:

"No doubt grandma was either in Beat Street or Krush Groove as a dancer rocking her Kangol and gazelles!! AYYEEEEE get it!!."

gabrielle_dennis said:

"Believe she's BEEN the vibe and life of the party her whole life."

jerami_r said:

"When I see older people acting this cool I wonder how their past life was like."

tinarose1981 said:

"She is killing it. The kids are getting a kick out of it!!"

heeey_sunne said:

"My daughter be mad at me when I be dancing at the grocery store or footlocker vibe killer lol."

