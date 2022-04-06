A hilarious video has shown the funny moment a hungry dog tried hard without success to take a bone from a plate of water

But there was actually no bone as it was only a picture drawn at the bottom of the plate to attract the dog's appetite

The video has attracted thousands of reactions on Instagram with many saying it made their day while others said their dog would do same

A confused dog tried so hard to take a bone that it saw in a plate of water, but was met with disturbing frustration. It was a mind game used to make fun of the adorable dog.

A video captured the pet as stared at the bone at the bottom of the plate in confusion trying to determine why he couldn't just take it.

The dog is frustrated. Photo credit: @contentbible and @ladbible

Source: Instagram

It was only a picture

The bone in the plate of water was not actually a tangible bone. It was only a picture drawn to attract the dog. At some point, the dog attempted to used its hand and remove the sumptuous bone but still met a brick-wall.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the end, the dog got frustrated and continued to look at the plate of water, perhaps in serious anger.

Watch the video below:

The video shared on Instagram by @ladbible later went viral as many people remembers exactly how their own dogs would behave when faced with a similar bowl.

Others who saw it simply mentioned friends and family to come take a look at the beautiful dog's behaviour.

Sloth rescued from electric cable in Colombia

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng, a sloth was rescued after it got stuck on a dangerous electric cable. The incident happened in Colombia.

It was not known how the animal got into the tight corner but help came its way when maintenance workers were alerted and they arrived at the spot.

After about 20 minutes of serious struggle and cajoling, the animal was finally helped out of the danger zone.

People around were also happy that it was later released and reintroduced into the wild to roam free.

Source: Legit.ng