A lady who found someone's wallet while travelling posted his ID card on Twitter in a bid to trace the person

She revealed where the man was from and travelling to but that she lost sight of where he got off, hence her online attempts to find him

Tweeps commended her for honesty and advised her to either go to the police station or the bank for an easier resolution

An honest lady named Rea sought the help of peeps on social media to help trace a person who lost his wallet while en route to Johannesburg from KwaZulu-Natal. She posted a snap of the man's ID card and relayed how she came to be in possession of the wallet.

Rea explained that the wallet had sensitive items in it and that she wanted to return it to him. Her caption read:

"I am not sure where he got off but I'd like to return what's his."

A lady who found a lost wallet while on her way to Johannesburg has been trying to trace the owner using his ID card. Image: @_Masbutsana/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were very pleased with Rea's honesty and commended her. Some shared about the sensitive documents they lost while others advised her to either go to the police station or the bank (if there are bank cards) for quicker results.

@Nkunzi_Emnyama said:

"It’s good to see that our country still has honest people who care about other peoples’ wellbeing. Thank you Sisi for being a good person."

@NgomaneEddie said:

@TB_Mhl said:

"Send me the wallet via paxi, I want to take a pic of it and tweet as well so it can reach the owner much quicker."

@TheMogoshadi said:

"You're too kind. I lost my licence too and I wish someone would've done this for me."

@EliasNkuna7 said:

"The signature is nowhere near Andile Mbili, though."

Policeman finds a lost wallet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a police officer was praised for his act of honesty which is considered very rare among men of the Nigerian police. He proved that there are honest policemen in the force.

The officer named Seargent Sampson Ekikere found a lost wallet containing cash, a driver's license, and an ATM card. The incident happened inside a Lagos bus when he was going to work.

The wallet belonged to Lukman Abaja who boarded the same bus as Ekikere from Ikeja. The wallet fell from his pocket as he alighted at Leventis Bus Stop.

