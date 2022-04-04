A Nigerian family have been thrown into happiness after seeing their son who is serving in the United States Army as he returned home

The son has not been to Nigerian since the past 6 years and his unexpected return threw the family in frenzy as seen in a viral video

The man's father, mother and family could be seen running to meet up with him as soon as he approached the gate

A Nigerian man serving in the United States Army has returned home to throw his family into huge joy and celebration.

The man is coming home for the first time after six years of staying away on duty and his family could not be happier for seeing his face again.

Nigerian dad removes his shoes, hugs son who is a US soldier

As soon as the son approached the house gate, everyone could be seen in the viral video as they run to catch up with him. His father removed his shoes as he was seen hugging the son in total happiness.

The emotional video also shows a woman taking the soldier's cap and wearing it in happiness. The shouts of joy was very electrifying. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Social media media users react

Meanwhile, many social media users are reacting to the emotional video. Here are a few of the reactions:

@officialtaiwoadeyemi said:

"Baba come house with uniform before Nigerian Police go arrest am smart move!"

@henro4000 said:

"The papa happiness Dey give me joy….6 years no be beans."

@shinny04 reacted:

"Wow. This got me teary."

@breezywebstar commented:

"Okay.. the next thing na to marry wife for am sharp sharp."

@maureen_micheal_ said:

"Welcome back. be safe Nigeria no get joy now o."

