Janet Ofori Amanfo, a female mechanical technician has opened up about some of the stereotypes she faces in her line of work

She shared how a senior supervisor at work claimed her career would come to an end if she gets married and becomes a mother

Amanfo is determined to fight all negative assumptions surrounding females who work as mechanical technicians

A driven Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to share what a supervisor at work told her about getting married and having kids as a mechanic.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the LinkedIn timeline of Janet Ofori Amanfo had her sharing that she was told by a senior colleague at work that her career as a mechanic will come to an end if she gets married and has kids.

Janet with her family and at work Photo credit: Janet Ofori Amanfo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"You won't be able to work as a mechanic in the field again if you get married and have children," one senior supervisor stated two years ago.

Janet shared since then, that she has successfully gotten married and has had an amazing child. Against what her boss at work said, she has also built a great career as a mechanic at the same time.

"I'm married with a child, and I'm still on the field spinning. How could parenting prevent me if pregnancy couldn't?"

The young mother revealed that she is determined to break the stereotype surrounding being a female mechanical technician.

