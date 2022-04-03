Videos from the 90th birthday celebration of Femi Otedola's mother have stirred many lovely reactions as they surfaced online

Aliko Dangote who was one of the dignitaries at the event humbled himself before the celebrant and he was prayed for

Many Nigerians who reacted to the videos were amazed that the woman looks so strong despite her age

Videos have shown the moment popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, Lady Doja, celebrated his mother's birthday.

In one of the clips, Dele Momodu posed with the celebrant. Seconds after, Aliko Dangote showed up and hugged the woman. She prayed for him as Dangote could be heard saying amen to her words.

Lady Doja appreciated all her well-wishers.

She was happy

As she was interacting with dignitaries, photographers and pressmen jostled for space to capture the best moments.

Otedola's mother thanked everyone who was around for her birthday, saying she loves all of them. In another clip, her son held her hand as they walked out amid the crowd.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions her videos gathered online:

this_nickygram said:

"Why she no go dey this healthy and strong when money dey?? God abeg."

tee_julian said:

"She’s more steady on her feet than Tinubu."

itz_khizdonsir_official said:

"It’s the way she called the ‘Aliko’ for me. This woman no fit lack again sha."

deeroti.beauty_place said:

"Wooo birthday blessings grandma I tap into this age for my mom in good health."

cittimanny said:

"I see her celebrating 100 she’s still strong and very much healthy, las las try get money."

iam_kingphy said:

"See rich people Na .... see as mama call am..Aliko!"

mira_nelo said:

"Omo God oooh!!! Make my parents reach 90 years plus and healthy same goes to me and my siblings including future hubby."

merry_ashiegbu said:

"More years to celebrate ma...same thing I wish for myself n my fam."

DJ Cuppy and family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, shared some lovely photos with her family on her social media timeline.

According to her, the photos were taken when her billionaire father Femi Otedola and her sister Tolani Otedola visited her at Oxford University.

In the caption of her photos, Cuppy expressed her excitement to have them around. She said:

"Look who came all the way to Oxford to visit me! I'm a lucky person because I've been loved A LOT. I have a great family and I’m so thankful for them! #FamilyFirst #CuppyDat."

Source: Legit.ng