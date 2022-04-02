A man wowed thousands of people on social media with his sonorous voice as he made a cover of Pheelz's Finesse

People who watched his performance with his friend said it would be lovely if a big record label can sign him

The video of the cover gained much attention on Twitter that it has had over 400,000 views with thousands of comments

A young man said to be from Burundi has given a powerful cover to the viral Finesse song by Pheelz which featured Buju.

A Twitter user, @mistameister, who shared the video said:

"I don't think I've ever met anyone from Burundi. This kid is definitely taking his boys out of the hood with these vocals..."

The young man wowed many people online. Photo source: @mistameister

Source: Twitter

His friend supported him

In the clip shared online, the man sang his verse to the popular song as his friends became his backup performers.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400,000 views with more than 28,000 likes.

Many people praised him

Below are some of the reactions:

@_Queen_Ozioma said:

"The best. Better than the actual song sef."

@_Forandy_ said:

"Naaaah, this young man really snapped on this. I keep coming back to listen to the beauty he made here."

@winnie_nagginda said:

"Bringing this back because why not."

@freeasamason said:

"The way ras pulled the other dude into frame...a G."

@winnie_nagginda said:

"The number of times I've watched this is crazy."

@nyangezi_ said:

"If he was Nigerian the world would be jamming to his new single from mavin records and a world star feature next, infrastructure is more important than talent."

@HGIC_ said:

"I love how much the music scene in Africa keeps getting bigger. This is fire."

@Veeque_Jay said:

"This is wonderful. The guy has similar vibe as ruger tho."

