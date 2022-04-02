A young man has stirred massive reactions as he bought a Mercedes Benz for his mother and shared photos

The lovely son hugged his mum as he wrote a caption that spoke about taking care of one's number one

Many people who reacted to his post prayed that God will one day help them enough to do the same thing

A young man with the Twitter handle @IDKFAMWTF has got many people talking on Twitter as he shared the moment he presented a brand new Benz to his mother.

Coming on the platform on Thursday, March 31, the man called his mother his number one, adding that he will always take care of her.

The man's gift got many people praising him. Photo source: @IDKFAMWTF

He got her emotional

Photos he shared on the platform show him hugging his mother and the brand new vehicle. The woman looked so emotional.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has over 48,000 likes with more than 4,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@civilpunisher17 said:

"Couldve had given all that to charity in her name, wouldve havd helped her Akhirah. But good for you bro, next time do that."

@unable2xpres said:

"He'd make his mother happy before giving charity."

@xxyyandzz said:

"Hi, I'm your long lost sister."

@Echochant said:

"Hope you got dad one too...until you become a man and a dad you don't know what dad's go through to keep the family."

@_iAlbee said:

"I will recreate this someday."

@jaelafevre said:

"I can’t wait till God bless me to do stuff like this for my mom."

@Nkrumahsaman said:

"Mums always win. I'm gonna do this for my Dad soon."

Another man bought his mother a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a South African mother identified as Mrs. BL Maseko experienced a very sweet moment in her journey of motherhood. This is because her son bought her a car.

The man presented his mum with the huge gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan. In a viral video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the man was seen escorting his mother to the place where he hid the car gift.

When they got there, he unveiled the car which was covered to the surprise of his mother. The joyous mum then opened the car door, entered, and sat inside with so much happiness.

