A Nigerian man has in a hilarious video poured water on his head as a way to soothe himself in heat

The potbellied man said that it is not easy to be a fat person when the weather is so hot, adding that his body size is not criminal

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said that he should watch what he eats to maintain a healthy physique

A funny video that looks like a skit has shown a shirtless plus-size man outside a compound pouring a bucket of water on his head.

While bathing, the man shakes his potbelly and says he does not mind his size. He also complained about the hot weather.

The man poured water on his head and said he was tired of the heat. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The heat is too much

He said that heat is much as it is not easy to be fat in such weather. Looking at the person filming him, he said:

"Na fat I fat, I no kill person. I no kill person."

Watch the video below:

When writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 30,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

i_love_emiliy said:

"Is he pregnant or something, Jesus Christ."

iam_ajayigloria said:

"Shey you no need photographer bayi, feels like 9month pregnancy."

dynamic_unofficial said:

"I wish you safe delivery... 9 months no easy."

akinskofo said:

"It’s the camera man for me… picking angles."

_.marvyex__ said:

"na slim I slim I no kee person."

thrivewithdhemmy_ said:

"Is he carrying a baby?"

toyintomatoe_ said:

"I’m not sure I find this stomach funny......"

gloriahadjei said:

"Omo make I start to dey control wetin I dey chop o, my belle don dey big make e no go big reach this one. People go just dey ask me you never still born upandan."

Source: Legit.ng