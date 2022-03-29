A lady who has been posted for her mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps has shared a video of her PPA

In the video, she lamented that she does not know if the place is a church or a school and said she did not meet anyone on ground

The video that showed the school has no cemented floor is currently causing some ripples on social media

A Nigerian lady has shared the shocking video of the place of primary assignment she and her companion were posted to observe service year.

In the viral video, she lamented that they cannot tell whether the place is a school or a church since it looked like both.

The lady said in the video that the place looks like a school and a church. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

They met no one on ground when they got to their NYSC PPA

The lady lamented that they did not meet anyone when they arrived, including the principal. She said they had to leave the place since it looked deserted.

Her words:

"We have to leave o! We are here no network on our phones. We can't make calls. The place they sent us to for our primary assignment. The principal is not around. We don't know if the place is a school or a church. Probably looks like a school and a church."

The place has a chalkboard and chairs for school children. But a podium and a banner that advertised a church program could also be seen in the not-so-neat hall. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltiv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to NYSC video

The video has caused a fuse on Instagram. Here are a few reactions to it:

@babydoll_sugarcrunch commented:

"Leave dere asap dont goan get kidnapped o dis place doesnt look safe one bit dis ur video don too long b going home abeg."

@odini_chidozie said:

"This one is even better. Mine was worse. A house with just three rooms, one was sitting room another was bed room and the larger one was the main school. From KG to primary 6."

@swac.homeitems reacted:

"Is multipurpose hall . Every activities is allowed here."

@austinee_more said:

"These girls take the highest risk in the name of serving their countries."

@larrywest7 commented:

"You better start dey go home."

Source: Legit.ng