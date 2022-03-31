A man has driven his friend's car into a ditch after he borrowed it to impress a food seller in his neighbourhood

In a video that is fast going viral, the car had incurred some damage to the front bumper and was still in the ditch

Some young men in the neighbourhood were seen trying to lift the car in order to get it out of the ditch

A young Ghanaian man's intention to impress a food vendor in his neighbourhood has landed him in rather hot waters after he damaged a car he borrowed to carry out his mission.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, a car had been driven into a ditch and some young men were trying their best to get it out.

Men trying to lift car from ditch and waakye. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The story that accompanied the video had it that a young man was trying to impress a food seller in his neighbourhood.

He wanted to win her over

To ensure that he wins the lady's heart, he borrowed a friend's car to take to the seller's joint so as to score some points and increase his chances of landing her should he 'shoot his shot'.

Surprisingly, the young man lives just a stone's throw away from the food seller's joint but was bent on flaunting his 'audio money'.

Checks from the video showed that the front bumper of the car had been badly damaged with some other damages still to be discovered.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng