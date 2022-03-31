A strong woman who is a judo expert has been hailed for arresting a phone thief who grabbed her phone and tried getting away with it

Unknown to the petty thief, the woman in question is judo expert and she was said to have chased the thief and pinned him on the ground

The video capturing the interesting story has gone viral on the internet with many people making funny reactions to it

A man has been arrested for trying to steal a woman's phone on the street in a Brazilian suburb called Manaus.

The phone thief thought he could steal the woman's phone and get away with it, but he was very wrong because he got more than he bargained for.

She pins him to the ground till the police arrived. Photo credit: Newsflash and Getty Images/Pollyana Ventura

Source: UGC

Unknown to the phone thief, the woman who he attacked is a trained judo expert and she made maximum use of her skills to apprehend him.

Thief pinned to the ground until police arrived

The judo expert was standing on the street where she was waiting for a taxi before the thief swooped on her. He grabbed the phone and ran with speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The woman however chased and caught him. She promptly pinned him to the ground till the police arrived. The interesting clip capturing the moment was shared on Instagram by @ladbible.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile reactions have trailed the woman's prowess. See some of the comments below:

@gabeargenti said:

"Don’t mess with MMA or Martial artists- never know if you’re about to wake up facing the sky."

@pamelazoppa reacted:

"That’s impressive. It would take me a good minute to realise someone has sn@tched my phone before I’d do anything."

@skgetzbusy commented:

"Tried robbing a defenceless woman, turns out she wasn’t defenceless after all."

Man arrests a purse thief in Ohio, detains him till police arrives

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a man singlehandedly chased down and arrested a thief in Lemon Township, Ohio.

The man identified as Deshawn Pressley noticed when the thief grabbed a purse belonging to an old woman in a supermarket and quickly acted to save the day.

He arrested the thief and pinned him until police arrived to take the pickpocket away.

Source: Legit.ng