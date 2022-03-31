A man took the street by storm with native dance recently and many people gathered to watch and appreciate him with cash

He danced alongside a beautiful lady, but it was very clear that the man was the star performer and a crowd puller who mesmerised the audience

At a point, the man knelt down in front of the lady as if he wanted to propose to her, but he continued dancing while on both knees

They danced so beautifully to Baby Oku by Flavour and many people on Tiktok have been asking for more of such powerful native performance

An amazing dancer who had his wrapper strewn in a native fashion was recently sighted using his legs to do magic on the streets. He moved his body in response to Baby Oku by Flavour.

The man who was also spotting the Igbo native cap nailed all aspects of the dance show which seemed to be a free for all.

The amazing dancer moves his body magically to Baby Oku by Flavour. Photo credit: @richie_mcprof

Source: UGC

He knelt down in front of a beautiful lady as he danced to Baby Oku by Flavour

At a point in his beautiful dance outing, he came close to a beautiful lady and knelt down.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people may likely think he wanted to propose to her but, it was all his planned dance moves. He continued dancing while kneeling.

His powerful performance attracted cheers from the MC and then someone from the audience showered him with cash gifts.

Those who have seen the video on Tiktok where it was posted by @richie_mcprof simply can't take their eyes off it. Tiktok users were asked to rate the video. Many of them rated it as high as 90%.

Watch the video below:

Lady dishes powerful native dance in stunning video

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady dished out powerful waist moves in a viral video.

The lady danced so beautifully to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa. She used her waist to a maximum effect, creating a storm on Tiktok.

People trooped to her page to appreciate her talent and the electrifying way she put it to use.

Source: Legit.ng