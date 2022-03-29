Nigerians have gushed over a lovely video of a petite lady doing legwork while dancing before a crowd

The petite dancer in a short skirt 'left no crumbs' as she stole the show with fast legwork on a spot

Her sizzling performance electrified the crowd that many stood up in awe while others couldn't stop screaming

A petite Nigerian lady has been hailed on social media for her unique showcase of the popular Nigerian dance style called legwork.

The talented lady had all eyes on her as she displayed her dance skill barefooted.

She impressed many. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

Aided by her short skirt, the lady burst into fast legwork moves on a spot, moving her feet in a scissors-like fashion.

In the short footage @gossipmilltv shared on Instagram, the lady then complemented the legwork with a fast waist dance move.

She danced with great energy and passion that the crowd couldn't stop screaming, while some persons stood up in wonder.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@phieelz said:

"Women slowly taking over the trenches things I love to see."

@ijoba_dantimi said:

"That Dj just spoil the whole vibe.. them for wipe that Dj oraimo cord for back."

@kizzybankzz said:

"See as this video just made my day just smiling happiness is free."

@iceecaxton said:

"Trenches dancing.. if you get money you no go dey time for this kind dance."

@_i.am.jude said:

"Una get school were una day go learn all this dance.. cuz I no fit do one dance."

Source: Legit.ng